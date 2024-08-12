FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two suspects, accused of burglarizing a cigar and wine store in Fort Lauderdale.

The break-in happened on Saturday, at around 2:40 a.m., at Ash & Vine, located at 31 N. Federal Highway.

Surveillance footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captured the suspects standing outside, near the store’s door. One of the suspects then used something to shatter the front door’s glass and the two made their way inside.

The two suspects were seen grabbing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from the store’s shelves and putting them inside a bag.

7News spoke with the store’s owner, Alvaro Cornavaca, Monday morning.

“They were trying to get into T-Mobile next door and they couldn’t get in ’cause they have double-pane glass, and so they just saw the store and they’re, ‘Hey, let’s check out what’s out in here,’ and they came in here,” Cornavaca said. “You can tell they’ve never been here before because they didn’t really know where to look.”

After the break-in, there was a mess left at the store.

“There was obviously glass everywhere, they went through some of our merchandise, took whatever they wanted, so now it’s just a point and time of just cleaning up and just trying to recover from there,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

