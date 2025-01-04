WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for two subjects who were caught on surveillance video stealing from a smoke shop in Wilton Manors.

It happened at the Smoking Manors smoke shop on Wilton Drive, Dec. 28.

The security footage captured the subjects walking inside the Wilton Manors business.

One distracted the clerk while the other nabbed more than $1,700 worth of merchandise. Then they ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

