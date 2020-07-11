Surveillance shows Fort Lauderdale Beach hit-and-run that left woman critical

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have found a critical clue on their search for the driver who, they said, struck and critically injured a woman in a busy part of Fort Lauderdale Beach and fled.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Saturday released grainy surveillance video showing a car hitting 39-year-old Lynn Hessley while she was crossing A1A near the Westin Hotel, July 3.

Fort Lauderdale Police now say they know the exact vehicle that struck and critically injured 39-year-old Lynn Hessley July 3rd near the Westin Hotel on Ft. Lauderdale Beach. @wsvn was the 1st to do the story last night. Anyone with information please police of @crimestoppers2 https://t.co/fgNo9vcQak — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 11, 2020

Police also tweeted out a picture of the vehicle they’re looking for in connection to the crash, a white 2006 Ford Mustang with the Florida tag JRFQ02 in connection with the crash.

Hessley remains at an area hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.