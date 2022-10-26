OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners at an Oakland Park auto glass and window repair business are warning other businesses after one of their work vans was broken into, and the crime was all caught on camera.

Just after midnight on Monday, a masked man was seen on surveillance video creeping around Alpha Glass and Mirror, located along the 3200 block of 3201 Northeast Second Avenue.

In a matter of minutes, the video showed him pulling out a tire iron and trying to break into the back door of a work van. He then smashed the driver side window and got inside.

The crook got away with nothing.

Shop owner Marcos Darosa showed up to work to find the damaged van.

“We feel violated, because we work so hard in doing the right thing every day, to come early in the morning to this,” Darosa said.

Surveillance video also showed the man trying to get into a van at a business across the street.

Although he failed there, Darosa fears the crook will try somewhere else.

“If we, as a resident, don’t do anything about it, it will keep doing and hurt people who are hardworking people out there,” Darosa said.

He hopes someone recognizes the man and that he is quickly caught.

“You’re going to be caught and put behind bars,” he said. “Oakland Park is diligent on that, and they will come after you.”

Oakland Park Police did come by the business and took some fingerprints from the van.

If you know who this is, you are urged to give them a call or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

