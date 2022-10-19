HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for suspected robber who was caught on camera at a Publix in South Florida.

Surveillance video shows a person who, police believe, robbed a cashier at a Publix in Hollywood.

According to police, the suspect pretended to make a purchase at the register before taking money from the clerk.

The robbery happened near Sheridan Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

