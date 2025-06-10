WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a man seen on surveillance video stealing an expensive art piece from a park in Wilton Manors.

According to officials, the sculpture was stolen on June 3 just after midnight from Justin Flippen Park.

Surveillance video shows the man riding up to the rainbow manatee statue on his skateboard before pushing it off the display stand. He then takes the piece over his shoulder before fleeing westbound on Northeast 21st Court.

“He then picks it up, throws it over his shoulder, and continues to walk westbound on Northeast 21st Court,” said Wilton Manors Police Detective Haley Plante.

The artwork was originally commissioned in honor of former Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen, who died from a brain aneurysm five years ago.

Artist Claudia Castillo sculpted the piece back in the spring of 2021. She woke up to the unfortunate news.

“No words. I was thinking, ‘I can’t imagine. What is the reason?'” she said.

She said the artwork is more than just a sculpture. It is a loving tribute to a person who made the community a better place.

“I chose the idea of rainbow manatee because I know the late mayor loved rainbow manatees,” said Castillo. “He was a public servant, a very good person.”

According to officials, the sculpture, valued at around $5,500, is approximately three feet tall and made of fiberglass.

It isn’t the first time a piece of art at the park has seen trouble. In May of 2023, a man was arrested after, police said, he “intentionally drove his car into the Thunderbunny statue,” according to an arrest report.

Now, Castillo and detectives hope the manatee will find its way back to the park.

“If he can return it, that would be great because it’s for everyone,” she said.

“We’re asking the public to submit any video they may have of the surrounding area. We’re looking into all leads,” said Plante.

If you or anyone you know can identify the suspect or has any information on this crime, please contact Wilton Manors Detective Plante at 954-390-2172 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

