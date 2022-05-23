SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released of two armed men pulling off a brazen business crime.

The video captured robbers in the act on March 31 who remain at large, and Sunrise Police released the footage Monday hoping to drum up some leads.

Two men, one armed with a gun, walked into a wellness center along 6800 block of Sunset Strip wearing masks.

The armed robber pointed the gun at the employee and ordered him to the ground while his accomplice rummaged around his desk.

Police said the pair made off with some money and other literature.

While the duo may have been wearing masks while committing the crime, a camera caught them at some point beforehand mask-less.

If the pair look familiar, Sunrise Police would like to hear from you. A $5,000 reward is being offered if your tip leads to an arrest.

The employee was not hurt.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.