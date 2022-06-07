FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a lobby at Camden Las Olas Apartments in Fort Lauderdale gave police a much needed clue as they continue their search for a suspected thief.

According to police, the man found a key dropped by a resident and then burglarized his car.

The suspect is being accused of stealing a wallet and wracking up $3,000 worth in fraudulent transactions on his credit car back in April.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

