NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brazen bandit was caught on camera robbing a mother in front of her children.

The incident happened at a grocery store in North Lauderdale.

Surveillance video showed the moments when a mother and her children walked into the store with the thief trailing behind.

The criminal then grabs the mother’s neck, punches her and takes off.

A second piece of video showed the thief wondering around a parking lot.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office hopes someone will recognize the assailant from the footage.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

