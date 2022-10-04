HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash and dash was caught on camera as a driver caused a crash and then tried to make a run for it. Witnesses said he ran through a stop sign and slammed into another car.

Home surveillance video captured a high speed crash in a quiet Hollywood neighborhood, early Monday evening.

“I was inside of my home, and then all of a sudden, I hear a huge crash, and I looked out the window. Things were flying everywhere. A tire came through my fence,” said Ashley Romano, who heard the crash.

The tire Romano spoke of was still on the scene as was a gap in the fence where that tire came rolling through.

“And then, when I came outside, before I even got outside, police were yelling, ‘Stop where you are!'” said Romano.

Now, to the backstory behind the video.

According to Hollywood Police, a black Chevrolet Impala barreled right through a stop sign, sending a Dodge Challenger, with the right of way, into a tree. The Impala slammed into a fence.

The crash happened near 1910 Cleveland St.

“The car had run the stop sign and hit him,” said Crystal Porter.

Porter’s fiancé was in the car.

He had just dropped off Crystal’s daughter moments before.

“So my daughter was in the vehicle about a minute before the accident happened,” said Porter.

Seconds after the crash, a Hollywood Police cruiser sped to the location.

The driver of the impala took off running when he saw the officer and tried to get into a house.

But the officer got the upperhand and arrested the alleged stop sign runner soon after.

Crystal’s fiancé returned hours later with minor injuries.

His fianceé had this message…

“I’d like people to slow down. I’d like people to slow down and pay attention when they’re driving,” said Porter.

The driver of the Impala, who has been arrested, faces charges of fleeing the scene of an accident and running a stop sign.

