NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual captured by surveillance cameras during an attempted car burglary in the Hamptons West community in mid-October, leaving behind a disturbing message.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, when, according to detectives, several individuals were observed attempting to open car doors. Unable to access a locked Nissan Sentra, one of the suspects reportedly resorted to vandalizing the vehicle by carving the word “b**ch” into the hood.

Detectives said they believed this act was random as the victim had no known connection to the individual.

According to detectives, on the same morning, individuals accompanying the vandal were spotted attempting to enter other cars on the property.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

