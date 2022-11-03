DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel.

It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway.

The victim told deputies he was asleep in his room when he heard a knock on the door thinking it was his roommate.

Surveillance footage showed a woman in a red dress and a white hat, and a man with a red hoodie and camouflage pants.

The victim said he was held at gunpoint and pistol-whipped.

After rummaging through his room and stealing cash, electronics and other items, the suspected crooks made their exit.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

