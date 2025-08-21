FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are rendering aid to a driver who clipped the side of a building in Fort Lauderdale, causing a support column to fall on her vehicle.

Video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captured the two-door car involved with the decorative support column on top of it near the building located across from a Dollar Tree, along Southeast 17th Street and Cordova Road, Thursday afternoon.

Since it’s a decorative encasing, there’s not much weight to it. However, the video shows the vehicle sustained considerable damage.

Paramedics are checking out the driver involved. She is expected to be OK.

No one else was hurt.

