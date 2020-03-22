Supply donation drive held for Northwest Medical Center’s ICU

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County residents donated supplies for the intensive care unit at Northwest Medical Center at an event held in Margate.

7News cameras captured people dropping off much needed gloves, masks, hand sanitizers and other items at the donation drive, Sunday.

Dr. Tara Solomon, one of the organizers, said their goal is not to fill a current gap, but to make sure there won’t be one in the future.

“They are well-stocked at Northwest Medical Center right now, but we are about to hit, hopefully, the peak of COVID-19 right now, and we need to make sure our hospitals are adequately stocked with supplies,” she said.

The hospital is still accepting donations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.