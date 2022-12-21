FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against the paraprofessional at West Broward High School.

On Tuesday, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens.

He has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd conduct.

Cartwright said Smith’s behavior would not be tolerated in Broward County schools.

“I am completely outraged,” she said.

The two students Smith is accused of inappropriately touching have mental disabilities and verbal delays.

In court, the judge said there was probable cause.

Smith faced similar accusations back in 2021 and a district committee recommended he be reprimanded, but no action was taken.

Cartwright said the process will be reviewed.

“I’m going to be looking into practices related to our professional standards committee, evaluate that and possibly bring recommendations forward to our school board,” she said.

Smith’s bond was set for $650,000 but if he manages to bond out, he is not to go anywhere near a school campus.

