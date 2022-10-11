FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district.

The Broward school board is set to approve the evaluation of Cartwright, Tuesday.

Cartwright has been in her current position since February 9, 2022, but has been leading the district in an interim role since April 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended and replaced four board members in September at the request of a grand jury report that was tied to the Parkland school shooting and other issues with management culture in the district.

