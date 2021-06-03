SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise woman will face criminal charges after dozens of cats, alive and dead, were found in her abandoned apartment.

City officials on Thursday filed a petition to take custody of the animals. The petition cited their treatment as animal cruelty and stated that criminal charges are being prepared.

Fifty-seven cats were rescued from Michelline Toulouse’s home.

Toulouse was arrested for allegedly stealing money from an animal rescue she worked with.

She appeared in court and was charged with theft.

Toulouse bonded out of jail Wednesday.

