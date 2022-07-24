SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community came together in song to celebrate the life of a fallen Sunrise teenager.

A concert to honor the life of Aden Perry was held at the City of Sunrise Amphitheater, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Perry, 17, died on April 19 while trying to save an 18-year-old driver who crashed his car into a lake.

The driver, identified as Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, also perished.

Perry’s mother, Sarah Perry, was presented with a medal of valor back in May for the heroic actions that led to her son’s untimely death.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.