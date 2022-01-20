SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sergeant with the Sunrise Police Department has been suspended months after he allegedly attacked a fellow officer during an arrest.

Sunrise Police on Wednesday said that Sgt. Christopher Pullease has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Pullease was seen on body camera video grabbing a young officer by her throat during a November arrest.

Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa called the behavior quote “disgusting” in an exclusive interview with 7News.

Pullease had been on desk duty, but will now remain suspended while the investigation continues.

