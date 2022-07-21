SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police sergeant has turned himself in to authorities, eight months after he was caught on camera grabbing a fellow officer by the throat.

Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease was booked at the Broward County Jail on Thursday afternoon. The 21-year veteran faces felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, as well as two misdemeanor assault charges.

The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by the police department and the Broward State Attorney’s Office into the Nov. 19, 2021 incident.

Body-worn camera video that first aired on 7 captured Pullease going after one of his own officers when she intervened during a heated arrest.

Investigators said the officers were attempting to arrest a man who attacked people outside a convenience store.

The bodycam footage showed Pullease as he walked up to the handcuffed suspect, can of pepper spray in hand.

“Get in the car,” an officer said.

“All right, I’m getting in,” said the suspect.

“Get your feet in,” said an officer.

“Hey, hey, hey, look at me, look at me, look at me!” said Pullease. ‘You wanna play [expletive] games? You played with the wrong [expletive], man!”

“If you’re gonna mace me, mace me,” replied the suspect.

“Look at me, [expletive]. You wanna play games?” said Pullease.

Seconds later, the sergeant told the suspect, “I will remove your [expletive] soul from your [expletive] body.”

At that moment, the female officer, who had been on the force less than three years, raced up to Pullease and pulled him back by his belt.

The footage shows Pullease as he turned around, grabbed the officer by the throat and pushed her against a patrol car.

“Never [expletive] touch me again. Get the [expletive] off me,” said Pullease.

Another angle showed Pullease’s hand at the officer’s neck before it moved to her shoulder.

“And I will [expletive] see you in about five minutes!” said Pullease.

The video ends with the sergeant telling officers on scene to shut off their cameras.

“Everybody turn off their [expletive] cameras,” he said.

Pullease was placed on paid administrative leave back in January while the investigation was conducted.

At the time, Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa told 7News the found the incident “disgusting” and promised transparency.

The sergeant’s current status at the department is not known.

