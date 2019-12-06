Sunrise Police sergeant arrested, charged with official misconduct

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police have arrested one of their own arresting one of their own and is facing serious charges after, authorities said, he engaged in conduct unbecoming of the badge.

Sunrise Police Sgt. Roger Krege was taken in custody on Friday after being investigated for well over a year for acts of official misconduct and abuse of authority.

Officials said Krege, an 18-year police veteran, secretly gathered information within the department that was not lawfully available to him and compromised the safety of both confidential informants and undercover officers.

Krege has been placed on administrative leave on Sept. 12 pending the outcome of this investigation.

He faces multiple charges, including racketeering, unlawful copying of an article containing trade secrets and theft.

