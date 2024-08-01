SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking help to identify a man who allegedly placed his cellphone camera over a fitting room stall at H&M in Sawgrass Mills Mall.

According to Sunrise Police, the incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m., Monday, at the H&M store located inside the mall, which is located at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Two women confronted the suspect after noticing his actions, prompting him to flee the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sunrise Police Department Communications Center at 954-764-4357 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

