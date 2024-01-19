SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer is home from the hospital weeks after he faced with danger on duty.

The officer was shot in the leg on Jan. 2 while serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators said the shooting happened along Northwest 22nd Avenue, just west of Interstate 95, in Fort Lauderdale.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Romuliss Hicks, was also shot and taken to the hospital.

