SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer is home from the hospital weeks after he faced with danger on duty.

The officer was shot in the leg on Jan. 2 while serving a warrant on a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators said the shooting happened along Northwest 22nd Avenue, just west of Interstate 95, in Fort Lauderdale.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Romuliss Hicks, was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox