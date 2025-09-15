SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police officers are making a young boy’s birthday extra special by gifting him a new PlayStation 5 after burglars took off with his previous console.

The burglary happened at the child’s home, but with his birthday just days away, responding officers collectively decided to buy the boy a brand new console using their own money and surprised him themselves this past week.

Video of the reunion showed officers gifting the boy his present.

The department said the act reflects their commitment and compassion both on duty and off.

