SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer who faces charges associated with child pornography has appeared in court and is expected to bond out of jail.

Sunrise Police Officer Carl Haller, a member of the department’s SWAT team, faced a judge on Sunday, a day after he was taken into custody.

The judge found probable cause and granted a pre-trial release for the 39-year-old.

Among the conditions of Haller’s release are no contact with minors and no internet. He will also be required to surrender his passport.

The 39-year-old’s arrest follows an internal investigation that started in January when allegations surfaced that he viewed child porn on his electronic devices.

Hours after Haller’s arrest, a spokesperson for Sunrise Police issued a statement that reads in part, “We want to assure the community that swift action has been taken … The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency.”

Haller is expected to bond out of jail sometime on Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.