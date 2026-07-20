SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police dogs who work with the Sunrise Police Department paid a special visit to summer campers.

The K-9s and their officers visited Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options’ Children’s Ability Center on Monday for an interactive demonstration.

The center provides a summer program where children with developmental disabilities can build life skills and foster friendships in a safe environment.

The children were able to pet the dogs and learn about the role they play in public safety.

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