SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire neighborhood in Sunrise is on edge after scary moments at the home of a man arrested for firing shots at a South Florida hospital.

Sunrise Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of the area of Northwest 39th Street and 115th Terrace, and residents were evacuated from their homes, Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the home of Sami Qureshi, who was arrested for shooting up windows at the Coral Springs Broward Health Medical Center.

Before his arrest, police said Qureshi posted videos on social media. He was also arrested Monday, after he tried to steal groceries from a Publix and then pulled a gun on employees.

Qureshi appeared in court Thursday. His father said he’s been upset over his mother’s declining health.

“The doctor told him that she is going to die soon, maybe a week or so, or maybe two weeks,” said Qureshi’s father. “That made him extremely upset.”

Authorities were conducting a search at his home and said they found something that led them to close off the streets and tell residents they needed to leave until further notice.

“They just said that they have to search the house and we have to leave,” said a resident.

“Yeah, they just told us to walk out of the house,” said another resident.

“That we need to evacuate our home and they were asking if we know something about, you know, if we saw anything,” said another resident.

The bomb squad has arrived to the scene, as well.

There is no indication as to whether authorities have gone inside the home.

