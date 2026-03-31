FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A generous gift helped one South Florida school make learning easier.

Sunrise Middle in Fort Lauderdale received a $50,000 grant from Florida Power and Light, Tuesday morning.

The money will be used to transform one of the school’s classrooms into an innovative learning space. It will include technology and resources that advance education in the STEM curriculum.

“This will be the first makerspace in Broward County’s Public Schools. That means students like me won’t just learn about science and engineering, we’ll experience it, create it, prove it, and grow through it,” said student Badan Patel.

“We believe in you. We believe that you are our future. We believe that we need to invest in you to make sure that you are prepared to take care of this world in our future,” said Juliet Roulhac of FPL.

FPL provides grants to 10 schools in Florida each year to enhance STEM learning in the state.

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