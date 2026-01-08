SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Sunrise has taken action against a tow truck company and its driver after a scary experience.

The civil lawsuit was filed against Always Towing and Storage Company and its driver Sergio Suarez.

Suarez has been accused of child neglect after he sped away with a towed car on Dec. 14 that had its owner’s 4-year-old daughter still inside.

Surveillance footage shows the father running after the car as soon as it was towed.

Suarez was arrested by police but has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.