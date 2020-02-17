Sunrise family displaced after house fire; no injuries

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise family has been left without a place to call home after, officials said, a fire broke out inside their house.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 6200 block of Northwest 14th Place, Monday afternoon.

Jasmine Herrod said she came home to find smoke coming out of the home.

“I just see a little smoke, and I hear the alarm. I’m thinking it might be something in the oven,” she said.

Jasmine’s mother, Dessie Herrod, said the residence was not empty.

“My brother was sound asleep in the living room,” she said. “Like, he wasn’t in his bedroom, because the bedroom — he would have been dead.”

Jasmine said she pounded on the front door, allowing her uncle and their dog, Zeus, to escape unharmed.

“And then his window, smoke still venting, so I wasn’t going inside. I didn’t go inside at all,” she said.

Smoke consumed the interior. The family said the home is a total loss.

“A lot of clothing, a lot of furniture, TVs, computers,” said Dessie. “We lost a lot, yeah, but everybody got out OK.”

Cellphone video from inside the house, recorded a few hours later, recorded by the residents captured their first look at the extent of the damage.

“Wow, Mommy. I can’t believe this,” Jasmine is heard saying. “Oh, his room is done.”

“We’ve lost everything,” Dessie is heard saying.

The American Red Cross is providing the family with several nights in a hotel room.

Monday night, the family waited for someone to help them board up the damaged part.

Officials believe bad wiring in a rear bedroom caused the fire.

