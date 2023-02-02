SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed.

A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.

When a customer does that, she ends up on TV, for all the wrong reasons.

“If you don’t have money, or you don’t like my price, don’t come here,” said Ferreira.

The business owner said the customer requested a dye job that was not only complicated but priced at $350.

The procedure wasn’t fast, either. The customer spent several hours in a chair before she moved into the dryer, where she spent another couple of hours.

After her hair was dry, the customer was seen on surveillance video making her way to the cash register as if was going to pay.

Ferreira said the customer told employees she asked to go outside to get her money, but she never came back.

“We do everything we had to do, and she’s so happy with the final result,” said Ferreira.

The business owner said she is in the process of filing a police report, and she has plenty of evidence to provide, including clear surveillance video of the woman that includes a handful of close-ups from the four-hour dye job.

Ferreira said “dye and run” incidents have happened a handful of times during the 20 years she has owned the salon. It’s enough for her to offer a warning to other small business owners.

“Don’t trust nobody. That’s the only recommendation. Any kind of business, doesn’t matter if it’s a salon, all kinds of business,” she said.

If you recognize the woman or have any information that could help police, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

