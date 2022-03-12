SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound side of the 163rd Street bridge, out of Sunny Isles, is stuck in the upright position.

The Sunny Isles Police Department tweeted this a short time ago:

UPDATE: The westbound side of the bridge remains stuck and repair work will continue throughout the night. Estimated time of completion is during the early morning hours. https://t.co/irXYFGD6rc — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) March 12, 2022

Traffic is being diverted through the Sunny Isles business loop, back eastbound.

The bridge remains stuck and will be repaired throughout the night.

It is estimated to be finished during the early hours of Saturday morning.

With heavy delays in traffic, avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.