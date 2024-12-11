MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Old St. Nick took a quick break from the North Pole to take part in a Christmas caravan in South Florida.

Santa Claus is part of a jolly tradition that hit the streets of Miramar on Wednesday.

The Sunbeam Polar Express is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to underserved children for its ninth year in a row.

A police escort followed a parade of sleighs carrying all the gifts from a donation station to the Miramar City Hall and Police Department.

Boxes upon boxes of toys and a fleet of bicycles were collected Wednesday morning.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said he will be delivering gifts this year, which is a nice change of pace.

“Police officers often get called to bad situations, and we usually deal with people who are involved in tragedy, and it’s not always a good experience,” he said. “This gives us a good opportunity to see the benefit of our work in a different way.”

All of the toys were donated by the businesses at the Miramar Park of Commerce.

Organizers like Sunbeam Properties. Development Vice President Ryan Goggins said putting on the event leaves a lasting impression.

“I had the opportunity to ride with the Miramar Police Department last year and distribute the toys throughout the community, and the look on the kids’ faces when they received the toys that everyone has so generously donated here was priceless and something that I’ll remember for many years to come,” said Goggins.

Police said what they do makes a difference in the community and brings a little light to those who need it most.

“We’re giving, we’re collecting, we’re changing lives. We’re making lives of kids a little brighter, and that’s what it’s all about in the Christmas season,” said Mark Hattabaugh, Miramar Police’s senior chaplain.

Officers like Brent Steffan with the Miramar Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 189 said they know how much this means to kids, and they make it their merry mission every year.

“Our main mission is, we want to see the smiles on the faces of the kids of the community. We want to come into the community with Santa, we want to come with gifts, and we really want to be able to deliver a message of happiness and peace at Christmastime,” said Steffan.

The gifts will be handed out across Miramar on Dec. 18.

