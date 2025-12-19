MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual event returned to one South Florida community.

The Sunbeam Polar Express made several stops across Miramar on Thursday to bring holiday cheer to families and children of all ages.

7News cameras captured Santa Claus sitting in his famous chair, watching the deserving children receive their gifts, and then taking photos with him.

It is all part of a partnership between Sunbeam Properties, the Tenants at Miramar Park of Commerce, and Miramar Police. Thursday’s event was the 10th annual Polar Express.

While last year the Sunbeam Polar Express collected roughly 3,000 toys, this year, organizers said they collected over 7,000 toys to deliver to these families.

Those families in attendance said the event helps them out during this holiday season.

“I’m very appreciative that my children are appreciative and they’re happy. And Christmas came early. It’s tough times right now, so this was really worth it. And I’m just thankful for the community coming together,” said a mother.

“Honestly. It’s just great. It’s a great thing they’re doing. Everybody’s getting a chance to get a gift. So for the moms like me, I have twins, so I’m a single mom. But it’s great. It’s great,” said a second mother.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said the community comes together during events like these.

“This gives us an opportunity to go when they’re at their best and to spread a little joy,” said Moss.

With multiple trucks being unloaded, Brent Steffan with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 189 said seeing the smiles on children’s faces across the city makes the event a great cause.

“The officers here, they’re not being paid to be here. They come back on their own time because again, they want to see these families. They want to see the joy on the kid’s face. And all of us want to be here just to give back,” said Steffan.

