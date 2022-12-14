MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving back for the holidays.

The Sunbeam Polar Express made it’s annual trip to drop off Christmas gifts at Miramar City Hall collected by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce.

Officers on Tuesday escorted trucks filled with toys for children.

“And during the season, what greater joy than to bring children at a hospital toys and Santa Claus to make their day very happy with their families,” said Jose Vargas, Interim Chief of the Miramar Police Department.

“We had a, what I would call, probably a record year, unbelievable turnout and everyone involved gave their best efforts to make this a great success,” said Ryan Goggins, Sunbeam Properties.

This was the seventh annual Sunbeam Polar Express aimed at delivering smiles as well as tons of presents, including bikes, skateboards and dolls.

