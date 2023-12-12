MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunbeam Properties and Development had a special delivery of Christmas gifts.

Employees celebrated the holiday season with the 8th Annual Toy Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

A caravan of decorated trucks filled with donated items called the Sunbeam Polar Express, drove through the streets of Miramar, Tuesday afternoon.

The goods were dropped off at the police department ahead of Christmas.

“We’ve partnered with the city for years, and have experienced a lot of success in bridging the gap between the local youth in the community and the police department,” said Ryan Goggins, vice president of Sunbeam Properties and Development.

Officers will deliver the gifts to children in need throughout Miramar.

