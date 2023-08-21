BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Summertime is over for Broward County School students as they walk to the halls of their learning facilities once again for the start of the academic school year.

As school buses in the district travel off to pick up students, educators eagerly await the arrival of the students to embark on their educational and developmental journey.

The district’s new Superintendent, Dr. Peter Licata was at the north area bus terminal in Pampono Beach to send off school bus drivers.

“As I’ve said before, it’s just more than just the classroom that makes the difference for kids. As we can see these guys and women [the bus drivers] are out here working and they love what they do, and it’s important that we have them here,” said Licata.

He said that kids will be catching up with both academics and social behaviors.

Programs have been added to several Broward County schools to encourage students to have fun while they learn.

Blanche Ely High School provides students with not only a comprehensive education but also a clear pathway to a career in public service. In partnership with the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the school now offers specialized courses in firefighting and paramedic training.

Dr. Emily Rodriguez, a faculty member at Blanche Ely High School, emphasized the significance of these new opportunities.

“A lot of times, students don’t know yet their pathway, and they see a program like this, and all of a sudden, it drives them to something, and they have something to really look forward to.”

Plantation High School has launched a comprehensive Aerospace and Engineering Program that stretches over four years. This initiative empowers students with the skills and knowledge to work with cutting-edge technologies, such as rockets, electronics, 3D printing, and coding.

Teachers hope these opportunities give students a reason to come to school. One student said the engineering program is a way for him to relax and get away from critical studies.

As Broward County schools pave the way for innovative educational opportunities, the Superintendent is set to make several stops within the county to welcome students to the new school year.