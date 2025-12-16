FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization in Fort Lauderdale is helping Santa deliver happiness and joy for the holiday season.

Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick Foundation began their week of toy distribution at North Fork Elementary School, Tuesday morning.

The organization says they plan to give out nearly 5,000 toys throughout the week at local elementary schools to ensure no child is left out during the holidays.

“This year, it’s been pretty difficult for families so we are so thrilled that we are able to do this for our families and our communities because many children would not have a toy,” said founder Elizabeth King.

This year’s distribution will bring the total of gifted toys to more than 90,000 children over the past 24 years.

