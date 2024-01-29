HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject who barricaded themselves at a Hollywood apartment has been taken into police custody.

Hollywood Police arrived at the scene at the Upton Apartments complex, located at 911 S. Park Road, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where several officers gathered at the apartment complex.

According to police, they received reports of a domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend, which resulted in the subject barricading themselves. Police said that the woman who called 911 was safe and was in protective custody.

The subject eventually come out of the apartment and was detained.

Police told 7News that no one has been charged as they work to sort out what happened.

