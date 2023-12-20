MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense situation unfolded in a Miramar neighborhood as a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circled overhead after a shooting took the life of a mother.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to an alleged domestic situation at De Soto Drive and Normandy Street, Wednesday morning. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a woman in a car suffering from a gunshot wound with her two children nearby.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

7Skyforce’s coverage revealed a child inside a Miramar Police cruiser, receiving aid from fire rescue personnel at the scene.

Officers, armed and on alert, were searching for the shooter; he was later found in some bushes nearby.

The subject has since been taken into police custody.

Details of this incident remain unclear as Miramar Police officers continued their investigation.

