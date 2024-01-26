MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Miramar and taking his shoes.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the armed robbery in the area of Pembroke Road and Oleander Drive, near North Perry Airport, at around 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the victim was walking in the area when he was approached by the subject

Detectives said the subject pulled out his gun and demanded the victim turn over his sneakers.

The victim complied, and the subject took off running with the victim’s shoes.

Surveillance video provided by Miramar Police shows the suspected robber getting away. In the video, the man is seen carrying some type of shoes along with a designer bag.

Detectives believe the subject was carrying the victim’s sneakers as well as his own shoes so that he could get away quicker.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation and K-9 units assisted in searching for the man, but as of Thursday night, the subject is still at large.

Police said the subject was wearing braces with blue orthodontic rubber bands and has a small tattoo on his right forearm.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.