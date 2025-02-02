FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale homeowner turned the tables on a crook during an overnight break-in, sending the perpetrator to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2300 block of Northwest 13th Court, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the homeowner caught the burglar who had broken into their house. When the intruder refused to leave, the homeowner opened fire.

Paramedics transported the subject to Broward Health Medical Center with an injury that is not life-threatening.

