MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense situation unfolded in a Miramar neighborhood after a shooting took the life of a mother, and police believe it happened in front of her own children.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an alleged domestic situation at De Soto Drive and Normandy Street, early Wednesday morning.

“At approximately 8:20 this morning, we received a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired in the area of the 2300 block of De Soto Drive,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

An area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard gunfire.

“Just multiple shots, and then we opened – I looked through the windows, and then we saw the police cars,” she said.

Ring camera surveillance footage captured officers arriving at the scene.

“Our officers responded to that area and located an adult female who was found unresponsive near a vehicle, outside of the vehicle,” said Rues. “There were two small children close by.”

Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the children found at the scene are under the age of 5, and they likely saw their mother get shot.

“As a mom, I can’t imagine that situation,” said neighbor Patricia Cáceres. “My son is my big reason of life.”

coverage revealed a child inside a Miramar Police cruiser, receiving aid from fire rescue personnel at the scene.

“[The children] were at the scene, and at this moment they are being interviewed by individuals that are trained in interviewing children,” said Rues.

Officers, armed and on alert, were searching for the shooter.

7Skyforce captured officers with their guns drawn as they conducted the search. Cameras also showed a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter circling overhead.

Police called in K-9 units, which located the gunman, detectives said.

“He had fled on foot, and he was found several blocks away hiding in bushes,” said Rues.

The subject was taken into police custody. Their identify has not been disclosed by police.

“It was scary. Very, very scary,” said the area resident who asked not to be identified. “I’m thankful that they did apprehend the suspect, you know, for the safety of our neighborhood, but it’s tragic,very, very tragic.”

Someone who came to the scene sometime later said the victim had broken up with someone recently, but police have not confirmed this information.

