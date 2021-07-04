HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police said one of their officers was forced to fire during a confrontation, sending one person to the hospital.

According to investigators, there was a struggle between the officer and the subject along Hollywood Boulevard and South 52nd Avenue, at around 11:10 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the officer shot the subject in the lower back.

Paramedics transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Florida Department of Law enforcement will investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.