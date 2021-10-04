TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A possible shoplifting incident at a shopping mall in Coral Springs triggered a chaotic chain of events that led to an ongoing standoff in a Tamarac neighborhood, police said.

7SkyForce HD captured a heavy police presence at a home in along the 4600 block of Northwest 48th Street in Tamarac, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT unit has joined Coral Springs Police officers at the scene.

Investigators said it all started when a possible shoplifter at Coral Square Mall refused to stop when given commands by an officer.

Police said the subject got into a Honda and fled.

Officers determined the Honda is a stolen vehicle. They pursued the vehicle in the area of Rock Island Road and Commercial Boulevard, just east of the Florida Turnpike.

At some point, authorities said, the driver rammed one of the police cruisers. The officer driving the cruiser was not hurt.

Investigators said, once the driver reached the neighborhood in Tamarac, he exited his vehicle and ran into a home.

A man eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody for safety purposes, but the driver of the stolen Honda remains inside the home. Officers have established contact with him and are attempting to reason with him in order to exit the house.

