FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ended dramatically in a crash that left a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy injured and at least one other person hurt.

The incident began in Oakland Park following reports of a recovered stolen vehicle near the 2700 block of South Oakland Forrest Drive.

BSO deputies responded to investigate, and while on scene, the subject, an adult male, left the area driving the stolen vehicle.

Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the subject fled at a high rate of speed.

According to investigators, the subject drove recklessly, almost hitting a group of construction workers.

As the pursuit continued, officials said the subject intentionally hit a deputy’s vehicle while fleeing.

The chase ultimately ended when the subject crashed his vehicle near Powerline Road and Commercial Boulevard.

Douglas Olivera was driving his work truck when he was caught in the middle of the chase.

“I was in the middle line and it hit me me in the side, and he kinda of lose control a little bit, I think that’s why they [caught] him at the traffic light,” he said.

A woman caught in the middle of the pursuit was also injured. Her condition is not yet known.

Her son arrived at the scene and spoke with 7News.

“They just called and said that there was an accident in this area, so we decided to come over,” he said.

The subject fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

One BSO deputy was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No additional injuries have been reported.

Deputies have not released the names of those involved.

