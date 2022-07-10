FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a parachute malfunction caused him to fall to the ground in downtown Fort Lauderdale, a stuntman was reunited with the first responders who rushed to his aid.

In a picture posted to Twitter on Saturday, Travis Pastrana is seen posing with the rescue team that helped save his life.

Back on Jan. 22, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were called out to help Travis Pastrana at the at the Hyatt Centric, along East Las Olas Boulevard.

The stuntman and motor sports competitor was shooting an internet series that required him to parachute off a building and land at Huizenga Plaza.

Cellphone video captured the victim after, investigators said, he jumped from the top of the hotel, when something appeared to go wrong. The landing turned out to be harder than it was supposed to.

Pastrana was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This weekend, Pastrana returned to South Florida to finish the project he was shooting back in January.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.