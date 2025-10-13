FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of students took part in an anti-bullying parade in Fort Lauderdale.

Led by the Dillard High School marching band, students walked the neighborhood around Roosevelt Gardens Park on Monday morning to raise awareness of bullying and the negative effects it has on children.

It was part of the Broward County Parks Department anti-bullying parade.

“We are teaching the kids to be kind to one another, to have empathy toward one another and understand the importance of that and how that makes one another feel,” said Kemma Foreman, Broward County Parks Manager.

Students also participated in a number of educational activities, including arts and crafts and games focused on anti-bullying.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.