HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida high school staged a large walkout as part of a nationwide protest to gun violence.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at South Broward High School, at 1901 N. Federal Highway, Wednesday afternoon.

Around 100 students left their classrooms in protest as part of a nationwide call to combat gun violence in the wake of several incidents around the U.S., such as last week’s shooting in Nashville.

A group known as Students Demand Action is leading the nationwide call.

The students eventually returned to their classrooms.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.