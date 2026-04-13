FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students showed off their talent at the annual Winterfest Foundation Fantasy Boat Student Awards.

The Winterfest Foundation invited hundreds of parents, teachers, and students to the art exhibit and awards ceremony.

This year’s event, held at the Museum of Discovery and Science, showcased nearly 700 pieces of artwork by talented students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Some of the young artists received special prizes, including a laptop.

“I love that this event brings together almost a thousand young artists, and I say to them every year, and particularly to the parents, the caregivers, the aunts, and uncles, your young person has now had a piece of their art shown in a museum, just like Picasso,” said Joe Cox, President and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science.

The ceremony began in 2003 and honors the creativity of local students.

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